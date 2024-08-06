Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable Advances Into 3000m Steeplechase Final

Sentinel Digital Desk
Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to qualify for the 3000m steeplechase final after finishing fifth in his heat.
Avinash finished fifth with a time of 8:15.43. He will compete in the final on the night of August 7th (8th) at 1:13 am IST.
Sable was overhauled by four athletes in the final few hundred meters, but he finished comfortably in fifth place as the leading athletes established a big lead over the rest of the field.
Born on September 13, 1994, in the village of Mandwa in Maharashtra’s Beed district, Avinash Mukund Sable grew up in a family of modest means.
Avinash Sable was recruited in the Indian army after finishing his 12th grade and was part of the 5 Mahar regiment. He was posted at Siachen, Rajasthan and Sikkim.
It was only in 2015 that Avinash Sable learnt anything about sports running, having joined the army’s athletics programme. He was initially chosen for the cross country competitions and his talent soon became apparent.
National record in men's 3000m steeplechase - 8:09.91
National record in men's half marathon - 1:00:30s
Personal best in men's 5000m - 13:19.30s
Asian Games record in men's 3000m steeplechase - 8:19.50
Silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase - Doha 2019 Asian Athletics Championships
Silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase - Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Gold medal in men's 3000m steeplechase - Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games
Silver medal in men's 5000m - Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games
Arjuna Award - India’s second-highest award for sportspersons - in 2022
Broke the 3000m steeplechase national record seven consecutive times
First Indian to qualify for Olympics in 3000m steeplechase in 68 years