Paris Olympics 2024: Here's How Much Prize Money Medal Winners Will Receive

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Paris 2024 Olympics is well underway, with dozens of medals already handed out. Aside from a medal, a stuffed toy of the Olympics mascot and a “mysterious” box containing the official event poster, some medalists receive additional financial rewards for their efforts.
While the International Olympic Committee does not give out prize money for winning medals, several countries do reward their athletes with medal bonuses.
In addition to the state government's prize money awards, the Indian government handed Rs 75 lakh to the gold medal winner, Rs 50 lakh to the silver medal winner, and Rs 30 lakh to the bronze medal winner following the Tokyo Olympics, which were held a year later in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) presented Rs 75 lakh to the gold medal winner, Rs 40 lakh to the silver medalist, and Rs 25 lakh to the bronze medalist.