Personal Laws Can't Override Child Marriage Act, Supreme Court Issues Guidelines

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court declared that the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) cannot be restricted by any personal law or tradition. Child marriages, the court said, violate the free will of individuals to choose their life partners.
A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued new guidelines for the effective implementation of the law. These guidelines aim to strengthen efforts to prevent child marriages across the country.
The court noted that whether PCMA prevails over personal laws is still under consideration by Parliament. The Centre urged the court to prioritize PCMA over personal laws for child marriage prevention.
The court emphasized an intersectional approach, considering factors like gender, caste, socio-economic status, and geography. These factors, particularly for girls from marginalized communities, increase the risk of early marriage.
The Supreme Court stressed the need for enhanced reporting systems, public awareness campaigns, and training for law enforcement. These efforts are crucial for preventing child marriages.
The court clarified that while prosecution is important, the main focus should be on preventing child marriages. Law enforcement should prioritize proactive measures to stop illegal child marriages from happening.