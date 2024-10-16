Plastics Found in Newborns' Organs: New Research Reveals Alarming Truth

Sentinel Digital Desk
New research from Rutgers University reveals that microplastics can pass from pregnant mothers to their unborn offspring. Tiny plastic pieces have been found in the vital organs of newborn mice, raising serious health concerns.
The study shows that microplastics, specifically polyamide-12 (PA-12), are present in the lungs, hearts, livers, kidneys, and brains of newborn mice. This alarming discovery indicates that these plastics can invade critical organs.
Researchers discovered that microplastics can pass through the placenta during pregnancy, exposing developing fetuses to these pollutants. The long-term health effects of such exposure are still unknown, but the presence of plastics in vital organs is concerning.
According to the Rutgers Health study, micro- and nanoplastic particles (MNPs) enter the human body through inhalation, absorption, and diet. These particles can cross the placental barrier and deposit in fetal tissues, posing potential risks.
The study, published in Science of the Total Environment, shows that microplastics remain in tissues long after birth, at least in rats. This raises concerns about the long-term presence of these particles in human tissues as well.
While the study was conducted on mice, the findings could have significant implications for human health. The potential long-term effects of microplastics in vital organs remain unclear, but this research highlights the need for more investigation into the risks.