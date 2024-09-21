PM Modi Embarked on a 3-Day US Visit Today: What's On Agenda?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day official visit to the United States of America to participate in the Quad Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington.
During his trip, PM Modi will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.
He will meet with US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, to address bilateral issues.
An announcement on an India-US space mission is imminent, with 'prime astronaut' Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla traveling to the International Space Station.
He will attend the Quad meeting with Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
He will address a meeting of the Indian community in New York and meet with CEOs of major companies.
The PM will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UNGA in New York.
Former US president Donald Trump is expected to meet PM Modi.