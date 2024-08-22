PM Modi Lands in Warsaw: First Indian PM Visit in 45 Years

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Poland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. Morarji Desai was the last Indian PM to visit in 1979.
PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw. Members of the Indian community greeted him with "Modi, Modi" chants.
PM Modi visited a memorial in Warsaw, honoring the refuge India provided to over 6,000 Polish women and children during WWII.
The Prime Minister is set to meet President Andrzej Duda and PM Donald Tusk. He will also address the Indian community, estimated at 25,000, and interact with Polish business leaders.
PM Modi’s visit comes as India and Poland mark 70 years of diplomatic relations. Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at $6 billion.
PM Modi will visit Kyiv on August 23 to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, continuing his two-nation tour.