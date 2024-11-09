PM Modi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Ratan Tata: ‘His Absence is Felt Across the World’

Sentinel Digital Desk
One month after the passing of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt tribute, honoring Tata’s immense contributions to Indian industry, philanthropy, and society.
PM Modi expressed that Tata’s absence is “deeply felt across every segment of society.” From seasoned industrialists to budding entrepreneurs, and from environmentalists to philanthropists, his loss touches every corner of India.
"For the youth, Shri Ratan Tata was a symbol of pursuing dreams with compassion and humility," PM Modi noted. Tata's life showed that success can be achieved with a kind heart and generous spirit.
PM Modi reminisced about his close relationship with Tata, especially during their work together in Gujarat. Modi fondly remembered how Tata initiated the aircraft complex project in Vadodara, an endeavor where his absence was truly felt.
Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9 at 86, was one of India’s most respected business leaders. Under his leadership, Tata Group became a global name, with revenues exceeding $100 billion, leaving a lasting legacy.