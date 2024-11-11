Prasar Bharati Set to Launch Its Own OTT Platform Soon

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prasar Bharti, India's public service broadcaster, will roll out its over-the-top (OTT) platform by the end of this month. It was supposed to launch in August this year, but it was postponed.
The OTT platform will stream live channels, series, and also archival contents. The digital distribution service is likely to operate on a revenue-sharing model with content creators retaining intellectual property rights.
At a time when the Indian market is already saturated with around 60 similar platforms, Prasar Bharti is launching its digital service. The OTT platform will initially be free for the public, likely for a period of 2 years.
“The content creator will have the intellectual property, and we will try the revenue-sharing model. It is not just normal content being available on it; there will be live channels running on it; we are creating a marketplace; and we will show archival content of the country. We have about 2,000 titles in our archives, and we will bring that out,” stated Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“OTT doesn’t mean that we will only show series. We will bring other archival content. We are hopeful that our subscription will increase; accordingly, the popularity will rise, so we will have a tool to take our content globally,” he added.