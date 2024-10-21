President Mohamed Muizzu to Launch India's UPI in Maldives

Sentinel Digital Desk
The President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, has announced steps to introduce India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the country. This follows a Cabinet recommendation and aims to modernize the country's financial infrastructure.
This decision comes after India agreed to share its expertise in digital and financial services during President Muizzu's state visit. The Maldives will benefit from India’s support in developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including UPI and digital identity services.
According to the President's office, introducing UPI will bring several advantages to the Maldivian economy. These include increased financial inclusion, smoother transactions, and improved digital infrastructure, helping boost the overall economy.
The decision followed a detailed discussion in a Cabinet meeting. The Minister of Economic Development and Trade presented a report, highlighting the potential benefits of UPI, which led to the Cabinet’s recommendation.
During President Muizzu’s visit to India, RuPay cards were also launched in the Maldives. This will make payments easier for Indian tourists in the Maldives and Maldivians visiting India, further enhancing digital cooperation between the two nations.