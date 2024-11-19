Prolonged Sitting Linked to Heart Disease, Even Exercise Won't Help: Study

Sentinel Digital Desk
New research warns that sitting for long periods—like at a desk—can increase your risk of heart disease, even if you exercise in your free time. Dr. Ezim Ajufo from Brigham and Women's Hospital highlights the importance of reducing sitting time for better health.
Office workers often sit for up to 10.6 hours daily, including commute time. However, standing desks alone aren't enough. Movement, not just standing still, is key to activating muscles and promoting heart health.
Experts suggest dynamic solutions like treadmill or bike desks and incorporating walking meetings. These activities engage muscles and break the cycle of prolonged sitting.