Protests Erupt in Badlapur: Sexual Assault of 4-Year-Olds Disrupts Mumbai Local Train Services

Sentinel Digital Desk
Protests erupted in Badlapur, Thane, over the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old school children by a school cleaning staff, leading to halted Mumbai local train services.
The assault occurred in the school washroom on August 12 and 13. The FIR was filed on August 16 after a police delay.
A stringent criminal case was filed. The accused is in police custody, with a thorough investigation underway by senior officers and women police officers.
Dr. Swapnil Nila reported a “rail-roko” protest at Badlapur station, disrupting Central Line services from 10:10 am with no immediate resumption in sight.
Train operations were halted in both directions. Ten express trains were rerouted via Karjat-Panvel-Thane, while Badlapur to Karjat services were suspended.
Protesters obstructed major roads and threw stones at police and the school. Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre attempted to calm the situation.
Shops and the implicated school were closed. Local leaders joined the protest, with banners rejecting the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and demanding safer conditions.