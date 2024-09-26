Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps YouTube Channel Hacked, All Videos Deleted

Sentinel Digital Desk
Renowned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, recently fell victim to a cyber attack. His YouTube channels were hacked and the names were changed by the attackers.
The hackers renamed the BeerBiceps channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024." Most of his interviews and podcasts were deleted.
The hackers replaced Allahbadia’s content with old streams featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. In response, YouTube removed the hacked channels, displaying "This page isn't available."
Ranveer Allahbadia, who was initially in Singapore, posted lighthearted messages on Instagram. He humorously addressed the situation, asking, "Is this the end of my YouTube career?"
In one of his posts, he joked about celebrating the hacking of his channels with his favorite vegan burgers, humorously noting how his diet was also "dead."
Ranveer Allahbadia, who started his content creation journey at 22, has built seven YouTube channels and amassed 12 million subscribers, interviewing many prominent figures.