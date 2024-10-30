Rape Convict On Parole Returns Home, Allegedly Rapes 11-Year-Old Daughter and Niece

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 38-year-old man who was out on parole while serving a life sentence for raping a minor was arrested again after allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh's Korea district.
According to police, the accused, who was convicted of raping a relative's child in 2020 and was serving time, was arrested again on October 26 in the Korba district.
The man's 11-year-old daughter was the first to file a complaint at the Baikunthpur police station in north Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, along with her relatives, on October 22.
The girl told police that her father raped her in her room on October 19 at night and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. Two days later, on the afternoon of October 21, he caught hold of his daughter again and took her to the Gada-Budha jungle under the guise of collecting wood, and he raped her again.
Police said that shortly after the girl filed a complaint against her father, his niece arrived at the Baikunthpur police station along with her mother. She claimed that on October 21, her uncle dragged her into the forest and raped her.
Suraj Singh Parihar, the superintendent of police in Koriya, said a special team had been formed to apprehend the man who had been missing since the night of October 21. He was arrested on October 26.