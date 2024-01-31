Recap of Budget 2023

Other Allocations

Support to State Governments

The Government continued the 50-year interest free load to state governments with an enhanced outlay of Rs. 1.3 Lakh Crore

Regional Connectivity

50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing grounds were to be revived

Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence

3 such centres were to be set up in top educational institutions

5G services

100 labs for developing applications using 5G services were to be set up in engineering institutions

Bhartiya Prakritik Khei Bio-Input Resource centres

The government was set to facilitate1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming by 2026