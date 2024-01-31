Recap of Budget 2023

Himangshu
Saptrishi (7 Priorities)
Inclusive Development
Reaching the Last Mile
Infrastructure and Investment
Youth Power
Unleashing the Potential
Financial Sector
Green Growth
Tax Regime
Rs. 0 - 3 Lakh - NIL
Rs. 3 - 6 Lakh - 5%
Rs. 6 - 9 Lakh - 10%
Rs. 9 - 12 Lakh - 15%
Rs. 12 - 15 Lah - 20%
Rs. 15+ Lakh - 30%
Rupee Comes From
Borrowing and other liabilities
Income Tax
Union Excise Duties
Non-Debt capital receipts
Corporation Tax
Non-Tax Receipts
Goods and Service Tax and Other Tax
Rupee Goes To
Interest Payments
Pensions
Other Expenditure
States' share of Taxes and Duties
Centrally Sponsored Schemes
Financial Commission and other transfers
Subsidies
Defence
Central Sector Schemes
Allocation for Specific Ministries
Defence - Rs. 5.94(lakh crore)
Road Transport and Highways - 2.70 (lakh crore)
Railways - 2.41 (lakh crore)
Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution - 2.06 (lakh crore)
Home Affairs - 1.96 (lakh crore)
Chemicals and Fertilisers - 1.78 (lakh crore)
Rural Development - 1.60 (lakh crore)
Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare - 1.25 (lakh crore)
Communications - 1.23 (lakh crore)
What Got Cheaper/Costlier
Clothes
Copper
Cigarettes
Silver Doors, Bars and Articles
Compounded Rubber
Electric Kitchen Chimneys
Articles made of Gold and Platinum
Cheaper
Television parts
Mobile Phones
Camera Lenses
Denatured Ethyl Alcohol
Domestic Manufacture of Shrimp
Acid Grade Fluorspar
Other Allocations
Support to State Governments
The Government continued the 50-year interest free load to state governments with an enhanced outlay of Rs. 1.3 Lakh Crore
Regional Connectivity
50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing grounds were to be revived
Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence
3 such centres were to be set up in top educational institutions
5G services
100 labs for developing applications using 5G services were to be set up in engineering institutions
Bhartiya Prakritik Khei Bio-Input Resource centres
The government was set to facilitate1 crore farmers to adopt natural farming by 2026
OTHER ALLOCATIONS
Mahila Samman Bachat Patra
A deposit facility upto Rs. 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of two years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent
Senior Citizens
The maximum deposit limit for senior citizens savings scheme change to Rs 30 Lakh
PM Awas Yojana
The outlay was enhanced by 66 per cent to over Rs. 79,000 crore
Support for Poor Prisoners
Required financial support will be provided for poor prisoners who are unable to afford the penalty or bail amount
Capital Investment
The outlay was increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would have been 3.3 per cent of GDP
Effective Capital Expenditure
It was budgeted at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5 per cent of GDP
OTHER ALLOCATIONS
Skill India Digital Platform
The further ecosystem for skilling was set to be further expanded for
Enabling demand-based formal skilling
Linking with employers including MSMEs and
Facilitating access to entrepreneurship schemes
Tourism
At least 50 destinations were set to be selected and objectives of ‘Dekhi Apna Desh’ initiative were set to be achieved
Digital Payments
Digital Payments continued to find wide acceptance. Fiscal support for the digital public infrastructure continued in 2023-24
Fiscal deficit of states
States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GSDP of which 0.5 per cent will be tied to power sector reforms