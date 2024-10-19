Rishabh Pant Becomes Fastest Indian Wicketkeeper to Reach 2500 Test Runs, Surpasses MS Dhoni

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 19, Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 2500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this feat at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during India’s first Test against New Zealand.
Pant reached the milestone in just 62 innings, breaking MS Dhoni’s previous record of 69 innings and surpassing Farokh Engineer, who took 82 innings to achieve the same.
Pant played a key role in India’s strong comeback on Day 4, hitting 53 off 56 balls. His efforts helped India reach 344/3 by lunch, trailing New Zealand by just 12 runs.
Pant’s partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who scored his maiden Test century, was crucial. Together, they added 113 runs in just 22 overs, putting India in a strong position.
Pant showcased his aggressive style, reaching his 12th Test fifty off 55 balls with a brilliant cover drive off Glenn Phillips. His quickfire innings added stability to India’s batting performance.