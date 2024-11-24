Rishabh Pant Becomes IPL's Costliest Player, Smashes Shreyas Iyer's Record in Minutes

Sentinel Digital Desk
India's T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, made history in the IPL 2025 auction. Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for a record-breaking INR 27 crore at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, making him the most expensive player ever in IPL history.
Lucknow and Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the bidding war, soon joined by Sunrisers Hyderabad. After Delhi Capitals used their Right-To-Match card, Lucknow's INR 27 crore bid sealed the deal, outpacing all competitors.
Earlier, Shreyas Iyer broke Mitchell Starc’s record, becoming the highest-priced player when Punjab Kings bought him for INR 26.75 crore. Pant's record-breaking bid has now overtaken Iyer's historic moment.
The IPL 2025 auction has set new benchmarks. Mitchell Starc, sold for INR 24.75 crore in 2024, now stands third.