Rishabh Pant Equals MS Dhoni's Record with Stunning Century in Test Comeback

After 635 days away from Test cricket, Rishabh Pant has made a stunning return. He scored a century in a match against Bangladesh in Chennai.
With this century, Pant has tied with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. This was Pant’s 6th Test hundred!
Starting at 12 not out, Pant reached his hundred in just 124 balls. His powerful innings included 13 boundaries and 4 massive sixes.
Pant built a strong 162-run partnership with Shubman Gill, who was on 88 runs when Pant got out for 109. Pant was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz while trying to increase the run rate.
Pant’s brilliant century helped India stretch their lead to 461 runs, giving them a strong position in the match.