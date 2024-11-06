Rural India Sees Lower Depression Risk with New Digital Health Initiative

Sentinel Digital Desk
In rural India, a unique blend of digital healthcare and community campaigns is helping to reduce the risks of depression, anxiety, and self-harm, reaching communities in need.
Mental health care is a significant challenge in India, especially in rural areas, where nearly 150 million people need treatment, yet only a small fraction receive adequate care due to a shortage of professionals.
The George Institute for Global Health developed the SMART Mental Health Program to address this gap. This initiative trains village health workers in basic mental health care, empowering local communities.
The program screened around 170,000 adults across districts in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, identifying and supporting those struggling with depression and other mental health issues.
The results were promising, with a 75% full recovery rate among participants who received the intervention, compared to only 50% in the control group.
The program has successfully increased knowledge and reduced the stigma around mental health, helping communities to approach mental health with greater openness and understanding.