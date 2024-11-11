Russia Considers Establishing ‘Ministry Of Sex’. Here's Why

Sentinel Digital Desk
Russia is exploring various ideas to combat a declining birth rate, including a unique proposal for a “ministry of sex” to encourage population growth.
Nina Ostanina, chairwoman of the Russian Parliament's Committee on Family Protection, is reviewing a petition advocating for this new ministry as Russia looks for creative solutions.
Russia's population decline has been worsened by lives lost in the nearly three-year conflict in Ukraine, making the birth rate issue more urgent.
A Russian agency, GlavPR, proposed the “ministry of sex,” suggesting it would lead national initiatives focused on increasing birth rates across the country.
Regions like Khabarovsk and Chelyabinsk are offering financial rewards for childbirth, ranging from £900 to £8,500, hoping to motivate young women to have children.