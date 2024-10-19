Salman Khan To Import ₹2-Crore Bulletproof Car Amid New Death Threats from Bishnoi Gang

Sentinel Digital Desk
Amid fresh death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood actor Salman Khan is taking serious measures for his safety. His security has been tightened, especially after the murder of his friend, political leader Baba Siddique.
To further ensure his safety, Salman Khan has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. The vehicle is being imported from Dubai, as it is not available in India. The car costs around ₹2 crore and has advanced safety features.
The SUV comes equipped with thick glass shields, explosive alert indicators, and camouflage black shades, ensuring that neither the driver nor the passengers can be easily identified.
This isn’t the first time Salman Khan has invested in security. Last year, he imported another bulletproof vehicle from the UAE after receiving death threats from the same gang, targeting him and his father, Salim Khan.