Sanju Samson's Massive Six Hits Female Fan On Face; Batter Apologizes As She Breaks Down

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sanju Samson made history on Friday, smashing his third T20I century of the year in India’s emphatic 135-run win against South Africa in Johannesburg. India clinched the 4-match series 3-1.
Sanju is now the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. Additionally, he joins England’s Phil Salt as the only players to hit two hundreds in a single T20I series.
During the match, Sanju’s powerful six in the 10th over hit a spectator. The ball, after clearing the ropes, bounced off the stadium railing and struck a young girl in the face.
The young girl, visibly hurt, received help from fellow spectators with an ice pack. On noticing the incident, Sanju raised his hand and apologized to the injured girl, showing his concern.