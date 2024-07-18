SBI Recruitment 2024 - Economist, Defence Banking Advisor Vacancy

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently invited online applications from eligible and intending candidates for the recruitment of Economist, Defence Banking Advisor vacancy under State Bank of India..Required Qualification\u0026nbsp;As per SBI official notification, candidate should have completed Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities..Details about SBI Recruitment 2024Post Name: Economist, Defence Banking AdvisorNo. of posts : 02Salary: Rs. 18,00,000 – 34,50,000/- Per AnnumJob Location: Delhi – New Delhi, Mumbai – MaharashtraLast Date: 06-Aug-2024Age Limit: As per the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 22 years and a maximum of 62 years.Application Fee:-Gen/ EWS fee: Rs. 750/-SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD Candidates: NilPayment Mode: Online.How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2024 Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at SBI official website sbi.co.in, Starting from 17-07-2024 to 06-Aug-2024..For more jobs visit