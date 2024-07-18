SBI Recruitment 2024 - Economist, Defence Banking Advisor Vacancy

Sentinel Digital Desk

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently invited online applications from eligible and intending candidates for the recruitment of Economist, Defence Banking Advisor vacancy under State Bank of India.
Required Qualification 
As per SBI official notification, candidate should have completed Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Details about SBI Recruitment 2024
  • Post Name: Economist, Defence Banking Advisor
  • No. of posts : 02
  • Salary: Rs. 18,00,000 – 34,50,000/- Per Annum
  • Job Location: Delhi – New Delhi, Mumbai – Maharashtra
  • Last Date: 06-Aug-2024
  • Age Limit: As per the State Bank of India Recruitment Notification, the candidate should have a minimum age of 22 years and a maximum of 62 years.
  • Application Fee:-
    Gen/ EWS fee: Rs. 750/-
    SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD Candidates: Nil
    Payment Mode: Online
How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2024
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at SBI official website sbi.co.in, Starting from 17-07-2024 to 06-Aug-2024.