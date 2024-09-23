Schools in Guwahati To Remain Closed From 24th-27th September Amid Rising Temperatures

Sentinel Digital Desk
In response to rising temperatures, the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission in Kamrup (M) has announced the closure of all government, provincialized, and private schools from September 24 to 27, 2024.
Heads of schools reported a spike in heat-related illnesses among students, including dehydration and fainting. The heat has made it difficult for students to continue classes safely.
District officials prioritized the health of students, giving them a break from the extreme heat to avoid further health risks.
The Northeast is experiencing record-breaking temperatures in September, with highs not seen in the past 55 years. This prompted immediate action to protect students.