Scientists Discover Carbon Dioxide on Charon, Pluto’s Mysterious Moon

Sentinel Digital Desk
Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery on Charon, Pluto’s largest moon. For the first time, carbon dioxide has been detected on its frozen surface, as reported in a study published in Nature Communications.
The team from the Southwest Research Institute found traces of both carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on Charon. This discovery builds on previous findings of ice, ammonia, and organic compounds on the moon.
Hydrogen peroxide forms when ice is broken down by charged particles, releasing hydrogen and oxygen atoms that combine. The presence of this compound suggests that Charon's icy surface is affected by ultraviolet light and solar wind from the distant Sun.
This discovery sheds new light on Charon’s chemical processes and composition. The findings offer valuable insights into the mysterious and icy landscape of the Pluto system, enhancing our understanding of this distant world.
A Brief History of Pluto and Charon
Charon was discovered in 1978 by James Christy and Robert Harrington. The moon is half the size of Pluto, earning it the nickname "Pluto’s smaller twin." Pluto itself was reclassified as a dwarf planet in 2006.