Scientists Unveil How Mosquitoes Use Infrared to Track Humans

Sentinel Digital Desk
There’s something about humans that mosquitoes just can't resist. It’s our smell, our breath, and even our exposed skin!
A new study reveals that mosquitoes use infrared sensors in their antennae to track their prey. It’s like they see our body heat!
In some parts of the world, mosquito bites can be dangerous. They spread diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika virus.
Scientists at the University of California found that mosquitoes use more than just smell and CO2 from our breath. They also use infrared heat detection to find us.
Mosquitoes' vision is poor, and smell alone isn’t reliable. But when infrared detection is combined with body odor and CO2, mosquitoes lock on to us better.
Researchers tested female mosquitoes with heat plates, CO2, and human odor. They found that infrared heat made mosquitoes much more attracted to their target.
These infrared sensors are located in their antennae. When a protein needed for sensing heat was removed, mosquitoes couldn’t detect infrared anymore.