Seeking Employment? Apply for the PM Internship Scheme—Portal Open Today!

Sentinel Digital Desk
The PM Internship portal will open for candidate registrations today evening, October 12. This initiative aims to connect students with top Indian companies for valuable internship experiences.
What is PM Internship Scheme?
Launched as part of the Union Budget 2024 initiative, the scheme aims to provide internships to 1 crore candidates aged between 21 and 24 over a span of five years. Each intern will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for a duration of 12 months, alongside a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.
Since its launch for companies on October 3, the portal has already seen nearly 91,000 internship opportunities posted by 193 companies. This marks a significant interest from organizations looking to mentor young talent.
The internship opportunities span across 24 sectors, with the largest share in oil, gas, and energy. Other notable sectors include travel and hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services. Internships are available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production and manufacturing, maintenance, and sales and marketing.
Interns are expected to begin joining their workplaces starting from December 2 this year, providing them with a great chance to gain practical experience in their chosen fields.