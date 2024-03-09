Sela Tunnel Inaugurated

Himangshu
World's Longest bi-lane Tunnel.
Constructed at an altitude above 13,000 feet, costing Rs 825 Crore.
Capacity to accommodate daily passage for 3000 cars, 2000 trucks
Tunnel's clearance sufficiently high to accommodate all military vehicles
Will trim distance between Tawang and Dirang in Arunachal's West Kameng district by 12km, saving nearly 90-minutes each side
All-weather connectivity to Tawang via Sela Pass on Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang(BCT) road in Arunachal
The Sela pass, visible to Chinese soldiers from the LAC, poses a tactical disadvantage. The tunnel, underneath the pass, will help mitigate this military vulnerability.
Comprising two tunnels, with length of 1595 meters and 1003 meters, respectively, alongside 8.6 kms of approach and link roads, the project features both T1 and T2 tubes.
T2, the longer tube, is accompanied by a narrower, parallel tunnel, designed to facilitate escape in case of a cave-in