Sela Tunnel Inaugurated

Himangshu

  • World's Longest bi-lane Tunnel.

  • Constructed at an altitude above 13,000 feet, costing Rs 825 Crore.

  • Capacity to accommodate daily passage for 3000 cars, 2000 trucks

  • Tunnel's clearance sufficiently high to accommodate all military vehicles

  • Will trim distance between Tawang and Dirang in Arunachal's West Kameng district by 12km, saving nearly 90-minutes each side

  • All-weather connectivity to Tawang via Sela Pass on Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang(BCT) road in Arunachal

  • The Sela pass, visible to Chinese soldiers from the LAC, poses a tactical disadvantage. The tunnel, underneath the pass, will help mitigate this military vulnerability.

  • Comprising two tunnels, with length of 1595 meters and 1003 meters, respectively, alongside 8.6 kms of approach and link roads, the project features both T1 and T2 tubes.

  • T2, the longer tube, is accompanied by a narrower, parallel tunnel, designed to facilitate escape in case of a cave-in