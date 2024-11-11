Shillong's Steve Jyrwa Crowned Winner of India's Best Dancer Season 4

Sentinel Digital Desk
Steve Jyrwa from Shillong has won India’s Best Dancer Season 4! Along with the trophy, Steve took home a car and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. His choreographer Raktim Thakuria also won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs.
In the grand finale, Steve beat talented finalists including Harsh Keshri, Nextion, Nepo, Akanksha Mishra (aka Akina), and Aditya Malviya to claim the title.
Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor made her debut as a judge this season, joining renowned choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show was hosted by Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan.
Karisma Kapoor called Steve’s journey “nothing short of remarkable.” She admired his “incredible talent, raw energy, and fast footwork,” saying his win was well-deserved and a new standard for the show.
Steve revealed that as a child, he struggled to walk, and it was his grandmother’s support that helped him overcome this. Today, he is known for his impressive footwork, which made his victory even more meaningful.
Reflecting on his journey, Steve credited his grandmother’s strength and dedication, saying, “The kid who couldn’t walk has become famous for footwork.” Her support helped him achieve his dream, inspiring fans everywhere.