Shooters in Baba Siddique Murder Case Learnt to Use Guns via YouTube: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
Three shooters involved in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique trained themselves by watching firearm tutorial videos on YouTube. The shocking detail was revealed by officials investigating the case.
The accused, living in a rented accommodation in Kurla, Mumbai, had no open space to practice shooting. They spent around four weeks watching YouTube videos to learn how to load and unload weapons.
Of the three shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharmaraj Kashyap have been arrested, while the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, is on the run. Another suspect, Harish Kumar Balakram Nisad, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh and brought to Mumbai.
Gautam, the "main shooter," was hired due to his prior experience with weapons, having participated in celebratory firings in his native Bahraich. He trained Singh and Kashyap using “dry practice” — practicing without bullets.
To perfect their skills, the group used YouTube videos as a guide. They also communicated through social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat, attempting to avoid police surveillance during their planning.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch continues to investigate the case. With two shooters arrested and a manhunt for Gautam underway, authorities are working to unravel all details related to the murder of Baba Siddique.