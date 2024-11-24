Shreya Ghoshal to Headline Tripura’s First Tourism Promo Fest

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Tripura Tourism Department is all set to launch its much-awaited 'Promo Fest' on December 3. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at Narikel Kunja in Dumbur, under the Dhalai district. The festival aims to celebrate the state’s rich heritage, combining traditional and contemporary activities for an unforgettable experience.
The opening day promises an exciting lineup of events. Local music bands will perform electrifying numbers, setting the festive tone. A food festival stall will also be launched, offering a taste of local flavors. Adding to the excitement, a thrilling boat competition will be held, drawing both participants and spectators.
On December 11, the scenic Jampui Hill in North Tripura will host the next leg of the celebrations. The day will feature mesmerizing local dance performances and the launch of food stalls. Picturesque selfie points will also be set up, allowing visitors to capture the beauty of the event and surroundings.
The festival will conclude with a grand finale in Agartala from December 12 to 14. The highlight of the event will be a spectacular concert by renowned music artist Shreya Ghoshal at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on December 14. Organizers have shared that an official video announcement from the artist will be released soon.
The 'Promo Fest' promises to showcase Tripura’s vibrant culture, music, and traditions across multiple venues. With unique activities and performances lined up, the festival is set to be a major attraction for locals and visitors alike.