Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) Leader and Former MP, Passes Away at 72

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sitaram Yechury, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on September 12, 2024, at the age of 72. He had been battling an acute respiratory tract infection and was receiving treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.
Yechury was admitted to the ICU at AIIMS and had been on respiratory support for several days. A multidisciplinary team of doctors was treating him, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness.
Yechury became the General Secretary of the CPI(M) in 2015, succeeding Prakash Karat. He was a key figure in the party, learning under late leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet and shaping the CPI(M)’s strategies during coalition governments.
Yechury played a crucial role in Indian politics, including negotiations over the Indo-US nuclear deal and influencing policy during the UPA government. He was also active in student politics, joining the Students Federation of India (SFI) in 1974.
Born on August 12, 1952, Yechury’s political career was marked by significant contributions to the CPI(M) and Indian politics. He was the first SFI president not from Kerala or Bengal and served as a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal from 2005 to 2017. His passing marks the end of an era for the party and its followers.