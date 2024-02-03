Southern Superstars who have Gone into Politics

Himangshu
RAJINIKANTH
In 2017, he ventured into politics and established the Rajini Makkal Mandram in Tamil Nadu. However, in 2021, he dissolved it and declared his decision to step away from politics.
JAYARAM JAYALALITHA
Known as the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' or revolutionary leader and addressed as Amma (mother), Jayaram Jayalalitha is celebrated for her successful tenure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, which had traditionally been male-dominated. After joining the AIADMK in 1982, she triumphed in the internal power struggle within the party following MGR's demise in 1987. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister for six terms until her passing in 2016.
KAMAL HAASAN
Establishing the Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu in 2018, Kamal Haasan led his party to contest 37 seats in the 2019 general election and legislative assembly election. Despite facing defeat, Kamal's political party continues to remain active.
CHIRANJEEVI
In 2008, Chiranjeevi unveiled the Praja Rajyam Party in the then-united Andhra Pradesh. The following year, his party secured victory in 18 out of 294 seats in the legislative assembly. In a surprising move in 2011, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Indian National Congress. Following the split of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, he distanced himself from politics, concluding his tenure in 2018.
PAWAN KALYAN
In 2014, Pawan Kalyan declared the formation of the Jana Sena Party in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, the party faced defeat in winning seats during the 2019 elections. Years later, in 2024, Pawan Kalyan persists in supporting the same parties he endorsed from the outset.
UPENDRA
In 2018, Upendra unveiled the Uttama Prajaakeeya Party in Karnataka. Although Upendra himself abstained from running for seats, his party fielded candidates in various constituencies across Karnataka during the 2019 elections.
SURESH GOPI
The well-known Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi transitioned into a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and aligned with the BJP. In 2019, he contested the Lok Sabha elections as the BJP candidate from the Thrissur constituency.
NT RAMA RAO
NTR, was a telegu megastar known for playing deity on silver screen. In his acting career. NTR acted in over 300 films. The Telugu actor joined politics in 1982 and founded the Telugu Desam Party(TDP)