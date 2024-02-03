Southern Superstars who have Gone into Politics

JAYARAM JAYALALITHA

Known as the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' or revolutionary leader and addressed as Amma (mother), Jayaram Jayalalitha is celebrated for her successful tenure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, which had traditionally been male-dominated. After joining the AIADMK in 1982, she triumphed in the internal power struggle within the party following MGR's demise in 1987. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister for six terms until her passing in 2016.