Spain Faces Worst Flooding Disaster in Decades: 95 Dead, Many Missing

Sentinel Digital Desk
Spain is experiencing its worst flooding disaster in decades, with at least 95 people confirmed dead and dozens more reported missing. The heavy rains have hit the eastern province of Valencia and surrounding areas hard.
On Tuesday, torrential rain triggered flash floods that swept away bridges and buildings. Many residents were forced to climb onto roofs or cling to trees to escape the rising waters and survive.
President Pedro Sánchez has declared three days of national mourning for the victims. The extreme weather conditions are hindering rescue operations, making it difficult to reach those in need.
The government fears the death toll could rise as many people remain missing. Authorities are working tirelessly to locate those unaccounted for in the aftermath of the flooding.
In a national address on Wednesday, President Sánchez urged citizens to stay vigilant and assured victims of a full recovery. He expressed solidarity, saying, “The whole of Spain weeps with you… we won’t abandon you.”
Meteorologists explain that the heavy rainfall was likely caused by a sudden cold drop, known in Spain as a “gota fría.” This phenomenon occurs when cold air moves over warm Mediterranean waters, creating powerful rain clouds that lead to extreme weather.