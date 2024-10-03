Statue of Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim Unveiled at RG Kar Hospital, Sparks Controversy

Sentinel Digital Desk
A controversy has erupted at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, where junior doctors installed a statue symbolizing the pain of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in August. The statue, named 'Cry of the Hour,' was meant to highlight the victim’s suffering and ongoing protests.
The statue, created by artist Asit Sain, depicts a crying woman, symbolizing the anguish and horror experienced by the victim in her last moments. According to the doctors, it is not a representation of the victim but of the pain and torture she endured.
Many on social media have criticized the installation, calling the statue “disrespectful” and “disturbing.” Some users argue that while seeking justice is important, portraying the victim in agony crosses ethical lines.
Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh condemned the statue, claiming it violates Supreme Court guidelines that protect the identity of rape victims. He argued that using the victim’s image or likeness in this way is inappropriate, even in the name of art.
Dr. Debdutt of RG Kar Hospital defended the statue, stating that it is symbolic and not intended to depict the victim directly. The doctors argue that it represents the trauma suffered and their ongoing fight for justice and better safety measures in hospitals.
Junior doctors have been on strike since Tuesday, demanding enhanced safety measures in hospitals. Despite resuming partial services after 42 days, they returned to ceasework, accusing the government of not fulfilling promises made in September.
Bengal Junior Doctors' Front are calling for CCTV cameras, 24/7 security for medical staff, and stricter protocols to prevent violence against healthcare workers. They continue to protest, urging the West Bengal government to act on these safety concerns.