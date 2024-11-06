Study Shows That 2 Days of Exercise a Week Can Protect Against Brain Diseases

Sentinel Digital Desk
A new study reveals that physical activity can protect the brain from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. The research shows that exercise is linked to making the brain larger and more resilient.
The study, conducted by a Canadian-American research team, found that moderate to vigorous exercise, just two to three times a week, leads to an increase in overall brain matter. This is especially true in key regions like the hippocampus and temporal lobe, which are crucial for memory and cognition.
The research involved over 10,000 participants, aged 18 to 97, who self-reported their weekly exercise habits. The results suggest that regular exercise can have a positive impact on brain health, helping to prevent neurodegenerative diseases.
The study highlights that a wide range of physical activities, from daily walking to more intense exercise, can benefit brain health. Even light physical activity has been found to be neuroprotective, promoting cognitive resilience.
This study emphasizes the importance of staying active. Regular movement, whether light or intense, is key to maintaining brain health and reducing the risk of diseases like Alzheimer’s.