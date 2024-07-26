Sunita Williams' Space Maintenance Work and NASA's Updated Return Plan

Sentinel Digital Desk
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams conducted various maintenance tasks aboard the International Space Station (ISS), including house cleaning and installing science hardware.
Astronauts Mike Barratt and Butch Wilmore performed ultrasound scans to image veins after exercise, using the ButterflyIQ Ultrasound device.
Barratt led a 90-minute biomedical research session to study how the body adjusts to exercise in space.
The research focused on protecting astronaut health by understanding physiological changes due to prolonged weightlessness.
Routine cleaning and inspections were also conducted to ensure the smooth operation of the ISS.
NASA is updating its return plan, considering the findings from these ongoing studies to enhance astronaut safety and mission success.
The comprehensive research aims to improve our understanding of human health in space, benefiting future space exploration missions.