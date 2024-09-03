Supreme Court Condemns 'Bulldozer Justice', Plans to Introduce Pan-India Guidelines on Demolitions

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court strongly criticized the practice of demolishing houses of individuals merely accused in criminal cases, labeling it as ‘bulldozer justice'.
The court questioned the legality and fairness of such demolitions and announced its intent to issue "pan-India" guidelines on the issue.
Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioners, urged the court to establish clear and fair guidelines to prevent arbitrary demolitions.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified that demolishing properties solely because the owner is an accused is not permissible, arguing that demolition should be justified only if the property is illegal.
Justice B.R. Gavai suggested that the court might issue guidelines based on the principle that demolition should only occur for unauthorized constructions, not due to accusations alone.
The bench stressed the need for a documented process, highlighting that demolitions should follow municipal laws and include proper notices and opportunities for legal remedies.
Petitioners’ legal team, including Senior Advocates Dushyant Dave and C.U. Singh, cited instances of demolitions without due process, such as in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Madhya Pradesh, and Udaipur.