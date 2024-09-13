Supreme Court Grants Bail to Arvind Kejriwal: Do’s and Don’ts for the Delhi CM

Sentinel Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal has been in jail since April 1, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the case.
The bail was granted in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case. Earlier, Kejriwal was also granted bail in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the same liquor policy scam.
The Supreme Court has set specific conditions for Kejriwal's bail, including:
1. Release subject to a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh
2. Prohibition on making comments about the Delhi liquor policy case.
3. Mandatory presence for trial unless exempted by the court.
4. Ban on entering the Chief Minister's office or Delhi secretariat while out on bail
5. Prohibition on signing official files.
The case involves accusations of irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that Kejriwal and other AAP leaders created loopholes in the policy to receive kickbacks from liquor lobbyists.
Investigative agencies allege that funds obtained through this scheme were diverted to AAP's election campaign in Goa. The CBI and ED are jointly probing the matter.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024. The case has been ongoing, with Kejriwal's bail marking a significant development in the investigation.