Supreme Court Grants Relief to Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to cancel the CBI’s lookout circular against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family, bringing them relief. The lookout circular was initially issued following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.
A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan noted that the petition was “frivolous” and likely filed because the accused were "high-profile." The court dismissed the petition.
The CBI issued lookout circulars against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and parents in 2020, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed an FIR seeking a probe into his death. The case was soon transferred to the CBI for investigation.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had canceled the lookout circulars, noting there was no strong reason for them. The court emphasized that Rhea and her family had roots in society and had cooperated fully with the investigation.