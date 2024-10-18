Supreme Court Lifts Stay on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Trial in Sacrilege Cases

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court today lifted the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, already serving a sentence for rape and murder, is now set to face prosecution in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases.
A Supreme Court Bench, led by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, removed the judicial stay and issued a notice to Ram Rahim. He is required to respond within four weeks as part of the ongoing investigation into the sacrilege cases.
Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year sentence for rape and is also convicted of murder. His involvement in the sacrilege cases adds to his long list of legal issues. The sacrilege incidents are seen as highly sensitive, especially within the Sikh community.
The Punjab government challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to pause the trial earlier this year. They took the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking justice for the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and to hold Ram Rahim accountable.
The 2015 Bargari Sacrilege Incident
The controversy began with the theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from a gurdwara in Faridkot in June 2015. Later, sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book were discovered, leading to protests and unrest in Punjab.
The sacrilege incidents resulted in mass protests across Punjab. The state police opened fire on protestors, resulting in the death of two agitators. This further escalated the social and political unrest in the region.
Initially, the CBI was involved in the investigation but found no incriminating evidence against Dera Sacha Sauda followers. However, the Punjab government transferred the case to a special investigation team (SIT), which named Ram Rahim as the key conspirator.
In 2023, the Supreme Court moved the trial from Faridkot to Chandigarh. With the stay lifted, Ram Rahim's trial in the sacrilege cases is set to proceed, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal battle.