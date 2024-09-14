Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Plea to Include Rape Laws in School Curriculum

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Supreme Court of India has asked the central government to respond to a petition seeking action against increasing rape incidents. The petition suggests that awareness about rape laws and women's rights should be introduced in school curriculums.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud issued notice on the petition filed by senior advocate Aabad Harshad Ponda, who appeared in person and stated that the recent rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata was the motivation behind filing the petition.
Ponda highlighted that while stricter punishments like death or life imprisonment are being introduced, they won’t be effective without addressing the problem at the grassroots level.
The petition emphasizes the need to inform all sections of society, especially the uneducated and poor, about rape laws. Ponda pointed out that many are unaware of these laws and their role in deterring crime.
The petition calls for including rape laws and moral education in school syllabuses. It also demands teaching boys about sexual equality and the dignity of women, starting from a young age.
Until a law is passed, the petition demands all schools, including government-aided ones, must teach penal laws related to rape and offenses against women, as per IPC and POCSO Act.
The petition aims to change mindsets, starting from schools, to ensure boys and girls grow up understanding gender equality, respect, and the right of women to live with dignity.