Survey Reveals Record Low in Children's Reading Habits, Sparking Concern

Sentinel Digital Desk
A new survey shows a worrying trend: children's enjoyment of reading is at its lowest in nearly 20 years, sparking concerns among educators about a reading "crisis."
The National Literacy Trust (NLT) conducted its Annual Literacy Survey with responses from 76,131 children and young people aged 5 to 18. It explores their enjoyment, frequency, and motivation for reading.
The survey found a dramatic drop in the number of children, especially boys, who say they enjoy reading. Fewer young people now read daily during their free time.
Launched in 2005, the NLT survey has tracked children's reading interest over the years. This year marks the lowest percentage of children who report enjoying reading since the survey began.