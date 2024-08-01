Swapnil Kusale: Clinches Bronze, Wins India’s Third Medal At Paris 2024

SWAPNIL KUSALE’S ACHIEVEMENTS

Asian Championship, Korea (2023): Silver medal in the 10m air rifle individual event along with Olympics 2024 quota place for the Country

World Championship, Cairo (2022): Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle team event

ISSF World Cup, Changwon (2022): 2 Gold medals in the individual and men team events.

World University Games, Chengdu (2021): Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle individual event.