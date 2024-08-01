Swapnil Kusale: Clinches Bronze, Wins India’s Third Medal At Paris 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Swapnil Kusale won India's third medal at the Paris Olympics, taking bronze in the 50m rifle 3 position event on Thursday. He finished behind China's Yukun Liu (gold) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish with a score of 451.4 points.
Swapnil Kusale broke a pattern of outcomes by earning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth at the World Championships and the Asian Games. But he finishes third in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Swapnil Kusale finished sixth in the 50m rifle 3 position event final, scoring 153.3 points at the end of the kneeling stage. However, by the end of the prone stage, he had finished fifth with a score of 310.1. At this point, 0.6 is the difference between third placed Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine and Kusale.
Swapnil Kusale is a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) with the Pune Railway Division. Swapnil Kusale was born in 1995 into an agricultural family, and his father enrolled him in the Maharashtra government's primary sports programme, Krida Prabhodini.
Asian Championship, Korea (2023): Silver medal in the 10m air rifle individual event along with Olympics 2024 quota place for the Country
World Championship, Cairo (2022): Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle team event
ISSF World Cup, Changwon (2022): 2 Gold medals in the individual and men team events.
World University Games, Chengdu (2021): Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle individual event.