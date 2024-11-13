Swiggy's IPO Debut to Make 5,000 Employees Crorepatis Today

Sentinel Digital Desk
Swiggy makes its stock market debut today, with approximately 5,000 Swiggy employees ready to become crorepatis. This significant milestone rewards employees who have helped Swiggy grow from a small startup to a food delivery giant.
With the Initial Public Offering (IPO), approximately ₹9,000 crore will be distributed among Swiggy employees. This Employee Stock Option (ESOP) payout is one of the largest wealth creation events in India’s startup ecosystem.
Swiggy's ESOP payout joins the ranks of other large-scale employee wealth distributions. Previously, Flipkart gave ₹11,600-12,500 crore to employees through a similar initiative, marking a significant moment in India’s startup history.
While many startups have rewarded employees with ESOPs, few have created crorepatis on this scale. Swiggy’s IPO is a rare example of employee wealth creation, highlighting its commitment to rewarding its team.
Swiggy’s ₹11,327 crore IPO, which launched in Mumbai, received a strong response with 3.59 times subscription on the final day. Today’s trading debut marks a new chapter for Swiggy and its employees.