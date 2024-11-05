T-Shirts Featuring Lawrence Bishnoi on Meesho Cause Outrage

Sentinel Digital Desk
Popular e-commerce platform Meesho recently faced backlash for selling t-shirts with the image of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The issue was brought to light by filmmaker Alishan Jafri, who highlighted it as an example of “India's latest online radicalisation.”
The white t-shirts, displaying Bishnoi’s picture and labeled with the word “gangster,” were sold on Meesho for as low as ₹168. Similar products were also found on other platforms like Flipkart.
The sale of such products on Meesho sparked negative reactions from the public, with many questioning the platform’s responsibility in monitoring content and products sold by vendors.
Following the backlash, Meesho took swift action and removed the t-shirts from its website. The platform assured users it aims to provide a safe and trusted shopping experience.
A Meesho spokesperson stated, “We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users."