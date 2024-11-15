Telangana Government Issues Directive to Diljit Dosanjh: No Kids on Stage, No Songs About Drugs

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Hyderabad on November 15, the Telangana government issued a notice urging the singer to avoid songs mentioning alcohol, drugs, or violence during his performance.
The organisers were instructed not to involve children on stage due to health concerns. Citing WHO guidelines, the notice warned against exposing children under 13 to sound levels exceeding 120 decibels.
The District Welfare Officer issued the notice following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident. The complainant submitted video evidence alleging that Dosanjh performed songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a New Delhi concert last month.
The notice emphasized responsible entertainment and urged compliance with guidelines to ensure a safe and family-friendly concert environment in Hyderabad.