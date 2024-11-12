Telegram CEO, With Over 100 Children, Offers Free IVF To Women Using His Sperm

Sentinel Digital Desk
Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, has launched an unusual initiative beyond tech. He's offering free In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments to women willing to use his sperm, aiming to help those struggling with infertility.
Through a partnership with Altravita fertility clinic, Durov is covering all IVF procedure costs. The clinic promises top-notch care with advanced technology and leading specialists in reproductive health.
Altravita’s website promotes this as a “unique opportunity,” highlighting Durov's success and fame as a notable entrepreneur. This collaboration is designed to ensure the best possible outcomes for participants.
In a post earlier this year, Durov revealed that he has fathered “over 100 biological kids” over the past 15 years, indicating a unique vision of family and legacy.
Durov also shared plans to “open-source” his DNA, enabling his biological children to find each other easily, creating connections within this extended family network.