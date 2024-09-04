TFAL Founder Detained for Alleged Fraud in Stock Market Investments

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sapnanil Das, the owner of "Trading For A Living" (TFAL), was arrested by Guwahati police after hours of interrogation. He is accused of taking funds from people, claiming to invest them in the equities market.
The police arrested him while acting on a case (934/2024) filed by a person named Abbsas in Dispur Police station. According to the complaint, Abbas invested in the stock market through Swapnanil and lost around Rs 24 lakh.
Sapnanil Das allegedly collected money from individuals, promising to invest it in the stock market through online trading platforms. His arrest has raised concerns about the rising number of investment scams in Assam.
The arrest comes amid growing scrutiny by authorities over investment scams in Assam. Other individuals, including DB Stock Broking's Dipankar Barman and Bishal Phukan, are also under investigation.
Sapnanil Das was detained by the police from Beltola, a neighborhood in Guwahati, on Monday. His detention followed an intense interrogation session by the authorities.
Sapnanil Das claims TFAL is a community aimed at teaching people in Assam about the financial market. His website states that TFAL helps individuals learn about trading and investing, with a goal to build a better community.