Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry for Indian Nationals Indefinitely

Sentinel Digital Desk
Great news for Indian travelers! Thailand has announced an indefinite extension of its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. This policy, which was set to end on November 11, 2024, allows Indian visitors to enjoy Thailand without a visa.
With this extension, Indian tourists can stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without needing a visa. Plus, there's an option to extend the stay for an additional 30 days at a local immigration office, making travel planning easier.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed the indefinite extension. Officials at the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi have acknowledged this positive change, ensuring a smoother travel experience for Indian nationals.
Thailand is known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. Travelers can explore Bangkok, the lively capital, and visit beautiful temples like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, which stand out against the city's skyline.
With this visa-free entry policy, Indian tourists can now explore Thailand’s rich offerings without the hassle of visa applications.