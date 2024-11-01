The Cost of Living Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Impacting Meal Affordability

Sentinel Digital Desk
The average cost of a healthy meal has skyrocketed by 52% in October 2024 compared to the same month last year. While average salaries and wages have only increased by 9 to 10%, many families are feeling the financial strain.
Casual labourers are disproportionately affected, spending a larger portion of their monthly income on food than those in salaried positions. This gap has widened over the past year, especially for households where women are the sole earners.
In Guwahati, consumers are struggling with skyrocketing prices for essential commodities, including vegetables. The sudden rise in vegetable prices has left many shoppers shocked and frustrated.
For example, onions that cost Rs. 30 per kg in 2023 are now priced at Rs. 70 per kg. Even affordable items like papayas have surged to Rs. 100 per kg, up from Rs. 50. Pumpkin prices have also increased from Rs. 70 to Rs. 100 per kg.
The price of eggs has reached Rs. 16 per pair, while mustard oil is now around Rs. 180 per litre. Pulses have also seen significant price hikes, further burdening consumers.
The rising prices of vegetables have driven up the cost of affordable food items, including the vegetarian thali. Reports indicate that the price of a vegetarian thali has increased by 11% compared to prices in June.
Vegetables make up 37% of the thali's cost, and their price surge has significantly impacted overall meal affordability. According to a Crisil report, this trend underscores the growing challenge of maintaining a balanced diet for many families.